Victoria Square Mall celebrates 40 years in Regina

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Regina’s Victoria Square mall and with it comes a month of celebrations, which kicked off Saturday with a community recognition and cultural dance ceremony.

On March 16, 1983, the mall opened its doors on the eastside of Regina.

Safeway and Zellers were the two original tenants, and since then, many shops, stores, businesses and people have all come and gone.

And while Safeway remains in the mall, Zellers is long gone.

For David Vrahmania and his wife, they have seen the mall change over 37 years after they took over Spunkys Nuttery back in 1986.

Over the years, Spunkys has moved around the mall four different times.

Selling candy, nuts and their famous popcorn, Vrahmania has fond memories of some very busy times in the 90s.

“We were selling the popcorn and on Saturdays, there would be lines out the door to buy our popcorn,” Vrahmania said.

To celebrate the occasion, Vrahmania was celebrated and recognized for being one of the longest-serving mall community members.

Also being applauded was recently retired Ken Dorsch, who worked at the mall’s lottery kiosk for 32 years.

“When I first got here, it was a totally different style, with record shops and, of course, Zellers had been here for years,” Dorsch said.

The mall took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as many businesses did, but managed to stay afloat with the help of a popular new indoor mini golf course and community centre.

“It seems like the mall is coming back again,” Dorsch said as he looked around the mall. “It got pretty quiet there for a few years and now it’s rebounding.”

To help keep the momentum going, more events are planned for the rest of the year.

“The stores are open, people are welcome to come back and it’s just a matter of getting them here,” said Jordan Myers, a marketing coordinator for the mall. “That’s why we have tons of events coming this year with more announcements on the way. It’s going to be a big year for us.”

For now, Safeway will undergo a full renovation in 2024, and with big plans on the horizon, those at the mall hope families will be filing through the doors for another 40 years.