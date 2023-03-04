SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Capra drives in 7 runs as Jays tame Tigers 18-5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2023 4:51 pm
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to an 18-5 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers in spring training baseball action on Saturday.

Second baseman Vinny Capra paced the offence with seven RBIs.

The game was tied 1-1 when Capra kicked off the fourth-inning onslaught with a ground-rule double that brought home three runs. He later added a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Detroit pitcher Will Vest took the loss, after allowing four hits and six runs in the fourth. The Jays scored six more runs off reliever Jake Higginbotham and another off Angel De Jesus before Detroit could close out the inning.

The Tigers received home runs from shortstop Zack Short and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera.

Drew Hutchison started on the mound for the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and one run in two innings of work.

Toronto (5-3) faces Philadelphia on Sunday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.

