Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Maple Madness returns to celebrate 40 years in Kingston

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Maple Madness'
Maple Madness
Maple madness returns for it's 40th year.
The sugar bush at the Cataraqui Creek Conservation area was packed with families there to celebrate the 40th edition of the annual Maple Madness. There were fun activities for the family, pancakes being served, and a series of displays that went over the history of maple syrup.

“They can see how different times in history, making maple sugar and maple syrup was done,” says nature interpreter Anne Bown.

Read more: Coronavirus: Kingston’s Maple Madness to go ahead with limited programming

According to her, the popular tradition had somewhat humble beginnings.

Trending Now

“It actually started as an education program for kids coming out from schools for field trips.”

Read more: Maple Madness takes over Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area

And while Jayden Stewart wasn’t present for that inaugural trip, he’s enjoying his time at the event now. The part he liked the most might come as a surprise.

“Probably making the buttons because I can just put them on my backpack or jacket and bring them with me and it’ll remind me of going to this place,” he said.

The event will be held every weekend in March, providing ample time for more families to make memories they can carry with them for the rest of the year.

