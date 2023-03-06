Maple Madness returns to celebrate 40 years in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The sugar bush at the Cataraqui Creek Conservation area was packed with families there to celebrate the 40th edition of the annual Maple Madness. There were fun activities for the family, pancakes being served, and a series of displays that went over the history of maple syrup.

“They can see how different times in history, making maple sugar and maple syrup was done,” says nature interpreter Anne Bown.

According to her, the popular tradition had somewhat humble beginnings.

“It actually started as an education program for kids coming out from schools for field trips.”

And while Jayden Stewart wasn’t present for that inaugural trip, he’s enjoying his time at the event now. The part he liked the most might come as a surprise.

“Probably making the buttons because I can just put them on my backpack or jacket and bring them with me and it’ll remind me of going to this place,” he said.

The event will be held every weekend in March, providing ample time for more families to make memories they can carry with them for the rest of the year.