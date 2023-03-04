Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No injuries reported after building partially collapses in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 2:31 pm
Toronto fire and police are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Toronto reported on Saturday, March 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto fire and police are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Toronto reported on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police officers and firefighters are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Toronto.

Capt. Bill Papaconstantinou of Toronto Fire said crews were investigating a collapse in the Signet and Fenmar drive area. The building is a commercial building.

The collapse was first reported in a tweet by Toronto police in a tweet. Officers said it was called in at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Trending Now

Read more: Toronto house under construction collapses, falls into home next door

Papaconstantinou said Toronto fire was connecting with municipal engineers and inspectors to verify the integrity of the building itself, which is located at 80 Signet Drive.

No one was in the building when it collapsed and no injuries were reported, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

Toronto police said that Signet Drive was closed from Fenmar Drive to Ormont Drive after the collapse was reported.

Toronto PoliceTorontoTPSToronto FireSignet DriveFenmar DriveToronto building collapse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers