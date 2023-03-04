No injuries reported after building partially collapses in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers and firefighters are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Toronto.

Capt. Bill Papaconstantinou of Toronto Fire said crews were investigating a collapse in the Signet and Fenmar drive area. The building is a commercial building.

The collapse was first reported in a tweet by Toronto police in a tweet. Officers said it was called in at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Papaconstantinou said Toronto fire was connecting with municipal engineers and inspectors to verify the integrity of the building itself, which is located at 80 Signet Drive.

No one was in the building when it collapsed and no injuries were reported, he said.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

Toronto police said that Signet Drive was closed from Fenmar Drive to Ormont Drive after the collapse was reported.