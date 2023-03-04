Collision on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves 1 dead, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police said a three-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one driver.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m. on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Port Union Road, police said.

The driver of one vehicle reportedly entered the right-hand lane of the highway, which was covered in snow, and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over and struck two others before it stopped in the middle of the three express lanes, police said.

The crash killed the 47-year-old driver, a man from Toronto, police said. He was the only person inside the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

“A fourth vehicle trying to avoid the collision scene, struck the barrier in the same area,” police said.

Highway 401 eastbound express lanes were closed at Meadowvale Road, police said they are expected to reopen around 2:30pm.