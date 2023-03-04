Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Collision on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves 1 dead, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 1:43 pm
Ontario Provincial Police said a three-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one driver. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police said a three-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one driver. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police said a three-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one driver.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m. on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Port Union Road, police said.

The driver of one vehicle reportedly entered the right-hand lane of the highway, which was covered in snow, and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over and struck two others before it stopped in the middle of the three express lanes, police said.

Read more: 17-year-old driver arrested after collision with TTC bus in Scarborough

The crash killed the 47-year-old driver, a man from Toronto, police said. He was the only person inside the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“A fourth vehicle trying to avoid the collision scene, struck the barrier in the same area,” police said.

Highway 401 eastbound express lanes were closed at Meadowvale Road, police said they are expected to reopen around 2:30pm.

OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceScarboroughhighway 401Toronto crashToronto CollisionPort Union Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers