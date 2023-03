See more sharing options

Two people and two animals died in Calgary’s southeast Friday night from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

EMS confirmed a man 45 to 50-years-old, and a 25 to 30-year-old woman were found outside the home in the 2500 block of 49 Avenue S.E.

The medical examiner’s office deemed the deaths accidental.

No additional details have been confirmed.