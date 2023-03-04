Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southwest Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for southwest Nova Scotia Saturday.

The weather agency said in a statement that the region can expect 10 to 20 centimetres, with amounts reaching near 30 along parts of the coast.

“The highest snowfall amounts are expected over southernmost coastal areas of Yarmouth and Shelburne counties, with significantly lesser amounts expected for areas furthest inland,” it said.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The snowfall is expected to end Saturday evening.

Much of the province is still blanketed from a heavy snowfall earlier this week, which dumped up to 30 centimetres in the province’s central region.