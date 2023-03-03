Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

N.S. is on track for below average snow season despite 30 cm overnight snowfall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax set to break record for least snowy winter'
Halifax set to break record for least snowy winter
Halifax is on track to break the record for the longest winter without snow. If the region doesn’t see a snowfall of at least five centimetres by tomorrow — which is not expected — it’ll be a record. Alicia Draus has more on this year’s mild winter – Jan 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Environment Canada meteorologist says Nova Scotia is on track for a total snowfall this year that is well below average — despite the 30 centimetres of snow that blanketed the province overnight.

The national weather agency issued snowfall warnings for much of Nova Scotia yesterday and this morning, while the weather led to school cancellations across the province, and delayed the opening of libraries, provincial offices and universities.

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud says the weather system that brought 50- to 70-kilometre-an-hour winds and heavy snow did not bring enough precipitation to catch Nova Scotia up to its regular winter snow levels.

Read more: Halifax breaks record for lowest end-of-year snowfall

Robichaud says this winter is warmer than usual, with temperatures on average one to 2.5 degrees higher than normal throughout the province.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says Nova Scotia’s snow levels have been so low over the winter that it would take an extreme amount of snow to catch up.

Data over 30 years shows that the Halifax area typically sees 221 centimetres of snow per season, and Robichaud says this year so far only about 50 centimetres of snow has fallen.

“We’re so far behind now that it would take a March that I do not want to see to be able to get back on track,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.

HalifaxClimate ChangeHalifax snowNova Scotia SnowWarm Wintersnow levelsbelow average snownova scotia snow records
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers