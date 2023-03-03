Colder temperatures in forecast prompts extreme weather response: City of Edmonton

The City of Edmonton will activate its extreme weather response as the weather is set to get colder starting Saturday.

The response is triggered when the wind chill makes temperatures feel like -20 C for at least three consecutive nights. The response will be in effect from March 4 to 12, with the possibility of extension if it stays cold.

The extreme weather response includes transit, warming buses and day services.

The city will provide overnight transportation to shelters on ETS buses from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will also direct drivers to stop at all bus stops, including most express routes, when the weather is -20 and colder.

All Edmonton Public Library locations and rec centres will be open to the public for warming during regular hours, but LRT stations will not be opened as warming centres as they lack heat and adequate washroom facilities, according to the city.

Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) operates a warming bus that provides food, winter clothing, blankets and transportation to warming centres and shelters, and it and the Bissell Centre will continue to operate day services.

Friday afternoon’s Environment Canada forecast for Edmonton for the upcoming week showed nighttime lows no lower than -17, but the agency told Global News wind and the loss of cloud cover could easily bring the temperatures down to the city’s threshold.