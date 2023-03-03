Menu

Canada

Kelowna residents invited to take strides to address homelessness

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 5:28 pm
Strides to End Homelessness fundraiser aids Kelowna’s Gospel Mission
Every step taken by Carmen Rempel is one to end homelessness. The 10th annual Strides to End Homelessness annual fundraising event for Kelowna's Gospel Mission looks a lot different this year than in years past. This year the community is walking running or rolling on their own to raise funds for those who are experiencing homelessness or uncertainty – Feb 27, 2021
Kelowna, B.C.’s Gospel Mission is hoping that people put their feet to the pavement this week and help the community’s homeless population.

The 12th annual Strides Kelowna event will be held Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

The event will be held at The Laurel Packinghouse, 1304 Ellis St., and will include a two-kilometre walk, a five-kilometre walk or run, and a 10-kilometre run.

This year’s goal, with the help of 65 volunteers, is to raise $70,000 to support people experiencing homelessness in the Okanagan Valley. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s services cover a continuum of care; they are more than a bed and a sandwich. KGM provides long-term transitional housing and runs a not-for-profit dental clinic, social enterprises and so much more to aid in providing safety, belonging and hope for people experiencing acute need in the community.

Strides to End Homelessness fundraiser aids Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

“The overflow of thanks goes to the support from local entrepreneurs for our raffle draw, Strides participants, and our sponsors,” Carmen Rempel, executive director of the Gospel Mission, said.

“This community shows its heart at events like this. It’s encouraging for our team to see the community support.”

At the event, registered attendees will receive a long-sleeve Strides Kelowna running shirt and complimentary chilli from the newly branded food truck, KGM Community Eats at the end of the walk/run.

