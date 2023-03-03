Menu

Man taken to hospital after vehicle flips over in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:05 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car flipped over in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the single-vehicle collision occurred on Friday at around 3:19 p.m. in the Front Street West and Bathurst Street area.

Police said the vehicle flipped over.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Officers said roads were closed in the area and urged motorists to consider alternate routes.

