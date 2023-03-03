Man taken to hospital after vehicle flips over in Toronto: police

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car flipped over in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the single-vehicle collision occurred on Friday at around 3:19 p.m. in the Front Street West and Bathurst Street area.
Police said the vehicle flipped over.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
Officers said roads were closed in the area and urged motorists to consider alternate routes.
Comments