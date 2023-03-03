Man taken to hospital after vehicle flips over in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car flipped over in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the single-vehicle collision occurred on Friday at around 3:19 p.m. in the Front Street West and Bathurst Street area.

Police said the vehicle flipped over.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and urged motorists to consider alternate routes.

COLLISION:

Front St W & Bathurst St

3:19pm

– single vehicle collision

– vehicle flipped over

– unknown injuries

– police are o/s investigating

– Front St W closed between Bathurst St & Portland St

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes #GO488674 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 3, 2023