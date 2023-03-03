Menu

Health

One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough extends hours amid winter storm warning

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:35 pm
Canada snow storm View image in full screen
An impending snowstorm on March 3 has prompted the One Roof Community Centre to extend its hours. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Friday’s expected snowstorm has prompted officials to extend the hours of the One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough.

On behalf of the city and county, the centre at 99 Brock St. provides warming room services for homeless individuals. The hours will be extended on Saturday with the centre open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A meal is provided between 1-2 p.m.

Environment Canada on Friday afternoon upgraded its winter storm watch issued Thursday to a winter storm warning for the Peterborough area with blowing snow and 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall expected.

Read more: Peterborough groups partner to launch emergency winter response program for homeless population

Snowfall rates of  of 4 to 6 cm/hour is possible.

The city’s overnight emergency shelters are open for people experiencing homelessness. Temporary alternative accommodations for overnight stays made be made available if shelter capacity is full. The city advises to contact the shelters first for space:

Story continues below advertisement
  • YES Shelter for Youth and Families at 196 Brock St. Tel: 705-748-3851
  • Brock Mission Men’s Shelter at 217 Murray St. Tel: 705-748-4766
  • Cameron House Women’s Shelter at 738 Chemong Rd. Tel 705-748-4766
  • Overflow shelter at 210 Wolfe St. Tel: 705-748-4766 – Press 0 for the shelter.

Emergency after-hours services related to emergency shelter are available through the Social Services department by calling 705-926-0096 or visit www.peterborough.ca/socialservices.

Click to play video: 'What to expect with a major winter storm set to hit southern Ontario'
What to expect with a major winter storm set to hit southern Ontario
