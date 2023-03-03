One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough extends hours amid winter storm warning

Send this page to someone via email

Friday’s expected snowstorm has prompted officials to extend the hours of the One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough.

On behalf of the city and county, the centre at 99 Brock St. provides warming room services for homeless individuals. The hours will be extended on Saturday with the centre open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A meal is provided between 1-2 p.m.

Environment Canada on Friday afternoon upgraded its winter storm watch issued Thursday to a winter storm warning for the Peterborough area with blowing snow and 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall expected.

Snowfall rates of of 4 to 6 cm/hour is possible.

The city’s overnight emergency shelters are open for people experiencing homelessness. Temporary alternative accommodations for overnight stays made be made available if shelter capacity is full. The city advises to contact the shelters first for space:

YES Shelter for Youth and Families at 196 Brock St. Tel: 705-748-3851

Brock Mission Men’s Shelter at 217 Murray St. Tel: 705-748-4766

Cameron House Women’s Shelter at 738 Chemong Rd. Tel 705-748-4766

Overflow shelter at 210 Wolfe St. Tel: 705-748-4766 – Press 0 for the shelter.

Emergency after-hours services related to emergency shelter are available through the Social Services department by calling 705-926-0096 or visit www.peterborough.ca/socialservices.