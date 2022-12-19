Peterborough groups partner to launch emergency winter response program for homeless population

Send this page to someone via email

Despite not receiving financial support from the city, a number of community groups in Peterborough, Ont., have partnered to launch their own emergency winter response program to help the homeless population.

On Monday morning, nine community organizations announced their partnership to develop and launch the program, which includes a drop-in centre at the former Trinity United Church.

“People can come, be safe, have a small meal and be warm from the cold this winter so that is exciting,” said Jim Russell, president of the United Way Peterborough and District. “For us, it reminds us what more needs to be done. They need housing, they don’t just need to be warm.”

Last week a motion at city council to grant $100,000 to support the drop-in program was lost on a tie vote. As well, a motion to support the installation of 15 tiny homes at a property on Park Street was not supported and instead staff were asked to find another location and provide details by February. The homes were built by the Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes (PATH).

“It (the vote) was disappointing — I mean there is no other way to say that,” said Russell. “I think that is what made us scramble in the absence of the city responding or recognizing the shortfall themselves.”

Monday’s new group highlighted the drop-in program and includes the following organizations:

Fourcast

Canadian Mental Health Association of Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge (CMHA HKPR)

MSORT

United Way Peterborough and District

John Howard Society of Peterborough

Elizabeth Fry Society of Peterborough

Research for Social Change Lab (Trent University)

Community Foundation of Greater Peterborough

One City Peterborough

“City council’s recent decision to deny funding to a much-needed winter drop-in came as both a disappointment and a shock,” stated Mark Graham, CEO of CMHA HKPR. “We are proud to be among the partners rising to the occasion to respond to this serious need in the community.”

Donna Rodgers, executive director of Fourcast, which helps people with addictions, says the concern is the “lack of action and urgency” by the city to respond to those living without a home.

She noted the city’s own website reports there are 314 individuals identified as experiencing homelessness. There are approximately 106 shelter beds available for families, youth and adults provided by the city.

Currently there is a tent encampment along Wolfe Street across from an emergency shelter.

Russell says the United Way’s recent point-in-time count in December 2021 (and released in August 2022) highlighted 176 individuals, of which 81 said they would sleep in a shelter that night; 82 didn’t know or were planning to sleep outside or in a vehicle.

“It’s imperative that we dispel and dismiss the narrative that there are enough beds for people,” said Russell. “There is a chronic shortfall. If there wasn’t, why were we approached to problem-solve the coming winter’s challenge? At the very least let’s tell the truth about the number of unhoused people and their needs.”

In July, the United Way released a report summarizing the results of its one-time 2021 Emergency Winter Response funding, citing the need for a plan for the coming winter.

On Monday, Mayor Jeff Leal said he welcomes the work being done on the drop-in program.

At the Dec. 12 council meeting, he and councillors Joy Lachica, Gary Baldwin, Matt Crowley and Alex Bierk were in favour of the $100,000 grant for the drop-in program. Opposing were councillors Andrew Beamer, Dave Haacke, Lesley Parnell, Keith Riel and Don Vassiliadis. Coun. Kevin Duguay declared a conflict of interest as the Peterborough Poverty Reduction Network, former owners of the Trinity United Church, is a client of Duguay’s professional planning business.

“We had a democratic vote last Monday and it was a 5-5 vote and we got to move on from there,” said Leal. “And I certainly salute those organizations that are going forward and we will continue work, we will work with any organization in this community.”

One City Peterborough noted its overnight drop-in program last winter was accessed by 371 individuals, using an indoor space and washroom facilities and receiving snacks. Executive director Christian Harvey says the program often exceeded the 16-person capacity at the former Trinity United Church.

The organizations say in August, the city’s social services had discussions about the overnight drop-in program but the “lame-duck” period leading up to the October municipal election prevented decisions from being made, delaying community agencies’ ability to act.

One City Peterborough says as a result, the new overnight drop-in program won’t likely start until mid-January 2023, dependent on staff hiring and programs being finalized. The site will be staffed between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until April 30.

“People who are unhoused deserve the dignity of being sheltered and included in our community,” said Harvey. “Until that is possible, we want to ensure no one dies in the cold.”

Naomi Nichols, director of research for the social change lab at Trent University, says Peterborough is not alone in facing a homelessness crisis.

“In 2018 the federal government declared housing is a human right. As we develop our local response to this crisis, it is critical that we centre this fundamental right,” she said.

— with files from Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough