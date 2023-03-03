Waterloo police anounce hiring of 2 new deputy chiefs

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo’s new police chief now has two new seconds-in-command as superintendents Eugene Fenton and Jen Davis have been promoted to the deputy chief roles.

“Their combined experience, passion, and commitment to public safety and wellness will be a tremendous asset to the community they serve,” stated Chief Mark Crowell, who took over as police chief last fall.

“We look forward to working with them, as well as members of the Board and WRPS as they assume their new leadership positions.”

Fenton has been with the service for 22 years, serving in a variety of roles, beginning as a patrol officer before working his way up to superintendent of the investigative services division.

“It is a true privilege to have been selected by the Board to serve in this role,” Fenton said in a release. “I am honoured to work with our Board, Chief Mark Crowell, Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, and Deputy Chief Designate Jen Davis as we continue to build strong community partnerships and advance public safety in Waterloo Region.”

Davis has been with the service for 24 years, beginning as a patrol officer before working her way up the ranks to become the superintendent of professional development.

Fenton will step into the role on Monday, filling the hole created by Crowell’s promotion last year.

Davis will replace current Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is stepping down in May after being with the service for more than 30 years.