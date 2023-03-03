Menu

Crime

Waterloo police anounce hiring of 2 new deputy chiefs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:11 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo’s new police chief now has two new seconds-in-command as superintendents Eugene Fenton and Jen Davis have been promoted to the deputy chief roles.

“Their combined experience, passion, and commitment to public safety and wellness will be a tremendous asset to the community they serve,” stated Chief Mark Crowell, who took over as police chief last fall.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police second-in-command to retire in May

“We look forward to working with them, as well as members of the Board and WRPS as they assume their new leadership positions.”

Fenton has been with the service for 22 years, serving in a variety of roles, beginning as a patrol officer before working his way up to superintendent of the investigative services division.

“It is a true privilege to have been selected by the Board to serve in this role,” Fenton said in a release. “I am honoured to work with our Board, Chief Mark Crowell, Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, and Deputy Chief Designate Jen Davis as we continue to build strong community partnerships and advance public safety in Waterloo Region.”

Davis has been with the service for 24 years, beginning as a patrol officer before working her way up the ranks to become the superintendent of professional development.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police introduce Mark Crowell as new chief

Fenton will step into the role on Monday, filling the hole created by Crowell’s promotion last year.

Davis will replace current Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is stepping down in May after being with the service for more than 30 years.

