2 dead after house fire in Weymouth Mills, N.S.: RCMP

Two people are dead after a fatal house fire in Weymouth Mills, N.S., Friday morning.

In a release, the RCMP said police, fire and EHS responded to a house fire on Sissiboo Road in Weymouth Mills shortly after 6 a.m.

“Upon arrival at the scene RCMP officers observed that the home was fully engulfed in flames,” the release said.

“Volunteer firefighters from numerous fire departments were able to extinguish the fire and the remains of two people were located inside the home.”

It said the cause of the fire is under investigation, with assistance from the Nova Scotia fire marshal’s office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Digby RCMP.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the house was a total loss. He said police are not releasing further details of the victims’ identities or ages out of respect for their family members.