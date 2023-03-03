Menu

Canada

An Indigenous RCMP commissioner? ‘Excellent idea,’ Justin Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 2:35 pm
WATCH ABOVE: PM Trudeau's full press conference with Manitoba Premier Stefanson.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is “an excellent idea.”

He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term.

She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force during a chaotic few years that included the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history, along with growing calls to defund the police and allegations of systemic racism in the force.

Trudeau says the next RCMP commissioner will be selected through an independent process and he did not commit to ensuring Lucki’s successor is Indigenous.

He says bringing change to an institution like the RCMP “is not just about putting the right person at the top.”

