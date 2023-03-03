Belleville, Ont. fire chief stepping down, taking over in Kingston

The City of Belleville, Ont., has announced that its director of fire and emergency services and fire chief, Monique Belair, has resigned from her position to assume a new position with the City of Kingston.

Belair’s last day with the City of Belleville will be on April 10.

“We would like to thank Chief Belair for her service to Belleville over the past two years,” said CAO Rod Bovay. “She has made great contributions to our fire service and we wish her all the best in this new chapter.”

“Following a robust recruitment process, we are thrilled Chief Belair has accepted our offer to join the City of Kingston,” said Brad Joyce, Commissioner, Transportation and Public Works. “Chief Belair brings a strong community perspective and is adept at cultivating collaborative relationships to achieve results.”

Before joining Kingston Fire and Rescue, Belair was Fire Chief of the Belleville Fire Department. She also held Deputy Chief positions with Oakville Fire, St. Catherines Fire and Emergency Services and served as a Regional Operations Manager with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management.

‘To the residents of Kingston, I am extremely honoured to have been selected to lead the Kingston Fire Services as their new Fire Chief and Director,” says Belair. “I look forward to engaging with the community and building strong relationships with members of my department and the larger City organization.”