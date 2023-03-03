Oakville mom charged with manslaughter in ‘apparent drowning’ of two-year-old

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The mother of a two-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after an “apparent drowning” in a bathtub at an Oakville, Ont., residence during the spring of 2022, Halton police say.

Homicide investigators also charged the 42-year-old with criminal negligence causing death for a June 4 episode in which a young child was found dead at a home.

Read more: Suspect wanted in Quebec on murder charge arrested during auto theft probe in Georgetown

The probe into the matter is complete, according to detectives, yet they did not release details of the circumstances of the death.

Nancy Fahmi, 42, is scheduled to appear in a Milton court on March 23.

Charges have been laid in relation to the 2022 drowning death of an Oakville child. Details: https://t.co/qlZM3PMjoD pic.twitter.com/3z3YUn0ydo — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 3, 2023