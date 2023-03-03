Oakville mom charged with manslaughter in ‘apparent drowning’ of two-year-old

The mother of a two-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after an “apparent drowning” in a bathtub at an Oakville, Ont., residence during the spring of 2022, Halton police say.
Homicide investigators also charged the 42-year-old with criminal negligence causing death for a June 4 episode in which a young child was found dead at a home.
The probe into the matter is complete, according to detectives, yet they did not release details of the circumstances of the death.
Nancy Fahmi, 42, is scheduled to appear in a Milton court on March 23.
Comments