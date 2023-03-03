Menu

Crime

Oakville mom charged with manslaughter in ‘apparent drowning’ of two-year-old

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 1:27 pm
Police have charged a Halton-area woman with manslaughter in connection with the drowning of a child June 2022 in Oakville, Ont. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Halton-area woman with manslaughter in connection with the drowning of a child June 2022 in Oakville, Ont. Halton Regional Police
The mother of a two-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after an “apparent drowning” in a bathtub at an Oakville, Ont., residence during the spring of 2022, Halton police say.

Homicide investigators also charged the 42-year-old with criminal negligence causing death for a June 4 episode in which a young child was found dead at a home.

The probe into the matter is complete, according to detectives, yet they did not release details of the circumstances of the death.

Nancy Fahmi, 42, is scheduled to appear in a Milton court on March 23.

HomicideManslaughterDrowningHalton Regional PoliceOakvilleOakville newshalton newsoakville drowning
