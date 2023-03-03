With storm in forecast, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo declare snow events

Send this page to someone via email

With heavy snow in the forecast, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have all declared snow events, which ban parking on city streets.

The snow events in Kitchener and Waterloo will begin at midnight, while in Cambridge it will set in at 7 p.m. They will last for about 24 hours unless they are lengthened or shortened by the respective cities.

Those who park on city streets from that point forward will be at risk of being tagged or towed.

The snow events are intended to allow for plows to clear the roads in a timely and efficient manner.

The cities declare snow events in the event major storms are in the forecast but Waterloo notes that they typically end quickly. In the case of the major storm that hit the area in January, they were extended by a day.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for the area that says the region could see up to 15 centimetres of snow from a storm expected to arrive late Friday and last into Saturday.

Across the province, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says that some areas will be hit by as much as 35 cm of snow.

“Our confidence is increasing on this being a major winter storm impacting a large swath of southern Ontario,” Farnell said.

“Our snow forecast has also gone up, with some areas now expected to receive up to 35 cm of snow.”