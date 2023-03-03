Police release sketch of man accused of groping 12-year-old in Spruce Grove

Parkland RCMP released a sketch of a suspect in the assault of a 12-year-old girl in Spruce Grove.
On Jan. 26, RCMP were told the assault that had occurred sometime in mid-December 2022.
Police said the man, who was unknown to the victim, grabbed the girl’s groin area as she was walking in the Harvest Ridge neighbourhood in Spruce Grove.
RCMP hunt for suspect after jogger sexually assaulted in Spruce Grove
At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing a black jean jacket with lots of pockets and a square print pattern on the back, a dark grey zippered hoodie and a dark red shirt, according to police.
Trending Now
Anyone with information can call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Comments