Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release sketch of man accused of groping 12-year-old in Spruce Grove

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 3, 2023 11:40 am
Parkland RCMP have released a sketch of a man accused of groping a 12-year-old in Spruce Grove. View image in full screen
Parkland RCMP have released a sketch of a man accused of groping a 12-year-old in Spruce Grove. Parkland RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parkland RCMP released a sketch of a suspect in the assault of a 12-year-old girl in Spruce Grove.

On Jan. 26, RCMP were told the assault that had occurred sometime in mid-December 2022.

Police said the man, who was unknown to the victim, grabbed the girl’s groin area as she was walking in the Harvest Ridge neighbourhood in Spruce Grove.

Click to play video: 'RCMP hunt for suspect after jogger sexually assaulted in Spruce Grove'
RCMP hunt for suspect after jogger sexually assaulted in Spruce Grove

At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing a black jean jacket with lots of pockets and a square print pattern on the back, a dark grey zippered hoodie and a dark red shirt, according to police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Parkland RCMP released a sketch of the man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old in Spruce Grove in December.
Parkland RCMP released a sketch of the man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old in Spruce Grove in December. Parkland RCMP

Anyone with information can call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

Read more: 25-year-old man dies after chasing his mom’s stolen SUV in Spruce Grove

Parkland CountyParkland RCMPSuspect Sketchharvest ridge spruce grovespruce grove sexual assaultteen groped spruce groveteen sexually assaulted spruce grove
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers