Crime

Downtown Barrie crash early Friday leads to impaired driving charges

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 11:35 am
Shown is a police car with flashing lights.
Shown is a police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Matt Rourke
Barrie Police say a two-car collision in downtown Barrie early Friday has led to one man facing charges of impaired driving.

Friday morning, just after midnight, police responded to a report of a two-car collision on Dunlop Street, just west of Cedar Pointe Drive.

Police say officers determined the driver had just left an establishment located on Dunlop Street and rear-ended another vehicle that was slowing down to enter the driveway of a neighbouring business.

No one sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, police say.

Read more: Winter weather warning issued for Barrie, Midland, and Orillia areas

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the car, a 39-year-old man from Barrie, was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and was transported to Barrie Police Headquarters.

While at headquarters, police learned the driver was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

The man was charged with impaired driving and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was later released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on March 22.

