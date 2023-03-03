Menu

Canada

Markham caregiver plans to travel, possibly buy new home after $60M lottery win

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 11:43 am
Lai Ching Yau won $60 million in the Jan. 17 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
Lai Ching Yau won $60 million in the Jan. 17 Lotto Max draw. Handout / OLG
A caregiver from Markham is planning to travel and possibly buy a new home after winning a $60 million lottery jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said in a news release that Lai Ching Yau won the Jan. 17 Lotto Max Jackpot.

“My body went numb and my mind went blank. I couldn’t think or feel anything,” Yau said, describing her reaction to the win.

She then called her family and sent them a screenshot of the win on the OLG app to help assure her it was real.

“They told me to calm down and breathe — when they confirmed it was true, they told me to sign the ticket, but my hands were shaking so much I couldn’t hold the pen,” she said.

Read more: Multiple tickets sold in Toronto area win big on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw

Yau took some time to compose herself before heading to a store to validate her ticket.

“I was so shocked in the store that I left before I could even finish validating the ticket. The clerk had to flag me down through the window,” she said.

Yau said the win has been a lot to process and she plans on taking her family out for a nice meal where they can discuss the future.

She plans on travelling and possibly buying a new home with the massive win, adding that she is going to take it “one step at a time.”

The winning ticket was bought in Richmond Hill at Times Circle Plus on Highway 7.

