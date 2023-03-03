Kingston, Ont. sleeping cabins set to move again

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been over a year since Kingston introduced sleeping cabins as a way to help with the homeless crisis. Currently set up at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, the 12 small cabins will have to move once again this year before summer and boating season begins.

The cabins were first erected at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour in the winter of 2022, then moved to Centre 70 last summer before returning to the Harbour this past fall. Last year, the transition to the Centre 70 Arena was met with some pushback from area residents. Program director Chrystal Wilson says she understands why some neighbourhood residents can be hesitant.

“I understand when people are not sure about the unknown. It’s something new. They have maybe some preconceptions,” Wilson said. That’s why this time the project lead, Our Liveable Solutions and the City of Kingston, are hosting information sessions with different communities in the city ahead of the upcoming relocation.

Story continues below advertisement

Some residents of the program, like David Mugford, hope to answer any concerns his potential neighbours may have. The 72-year-old has been living in a sleeping cabin at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour for the last five months.

“It was almost surreal in my mind that there was somebody going to help me,” Mugford said.

Retired, Mugford had been sleeping in his car, unable to afford rent in the city, when he was put in contact with Our Liveable Solutions. Mugford says his life improved right away.

“It was absolutely marvellous. I thought, ‘Oh God, I can take this, this is great, I’ve got a heater in there,'” he said.

Currently, there are 12 sleeping cabins following a fire that damaged three back in December. Occupants share a kitchen, laundry and bathroom facilities.

“And we also help them getting their IDs, reconnecting them with family and whatever other needs they have,” said care coordinator Mark Sousa.

Wilson said support has grown — though after people have seen the program in action and met some of its residents.

“We have a very long waiting list,” Wilson said.

Story continues below advertisement

City council is expected to make a decision about where the project will move for the summer towards the end of March. It is already working on replacing the three cabins lost to fire with five new ones. By that time, Mugford hopes to be in his own apartment.