Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man found guilty of promoting hatred against Jews files application for appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 6:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal man found guilty of willfully promoting hatred against Jews'
Montreal man found guilty of willfully promoting hatred against Jews
WATCH: A Montreal man has been found guilty of willfully promoting hatred against Jewish people in a 2017 article written for a neo-Nazi website. Global's Amanda Jelowicki reports from the Montreal courthouse.` – Jan 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews is seeking leave to appeal his conviction.

Gabriel Sohier Chaput’s lawyer wrote in an application for permission to appeal filed last week that the trial judge created the appearance of bias in the courtroom.

Read more: Quebec judge says Crown failed to prove Nazism led to Holocaust in hate speech trial

Sohier Chaput was found guilty of promoting hatred by a Quebec court judge in late January in connection with a 2017 article published on the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer, one of hundreds of items he wrote for the site.

Trending Now

The trial was marked by debates between the prosecution and the defence over what facts about the Holocaust and the Nazi ideology needed to be established by an expert witness and which ones were so well known the judge could accept them without further evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec judge should recognize Nazism led to Holocaust, legal expert, Jewish group say

Lawyer Antonio Cabral also argues the trial judge erred in fact and law in his analysis of Sohier Chaput’s credibility as a witness when he compared Sohier Chaput to Machiavelli and implied that he rallied his readers to the “virus of hate” without citing any concrete evidence.

He is seeking to have the guilty verdict overturned or have a new trial ordered.

Hate CrimeQuebec courtAntisemitismdaily stormerGabriel Sohier-Chaputneo nazi websitepromoting hatredSohier Chaput appealSohier Chaput guilty verdict
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers