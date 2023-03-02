Male youth sought after student critially injured in ‘targeted’ Georgetown assault

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police are looking for a male youth after a student was injured in a “targeted” assault in Georgetown on Thursday.

In a tweet shortly after 3:20 p.m., police said that Georgetown District High School, in the area of Guelph Street and Maple Avenue, had been placed into lockdown due to the incident.

There was a heavy police presence reported in the area and three other schools were placed in hold and secure, but that was later lifted.

Read more: Daylight stabbing reportedly injures employee at north Toronto business

The lockdown at Georgetown District High School was also later lifted, with police saying the suspect was no longer believed to be at the school.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they transported a patient to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have identified the suspect and said they are “actively looking to locate him.”

“We do believe this to be a targeted incident,” police added.

There is no word on the nature of the victim’s injuries.