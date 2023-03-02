Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Male youth sought after student critially injured in ‘targeted’ Georgetown assault

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:55 pm
Police cruisers are seen outside of Georgetown District High School on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police cruisers are seen outside of Georgetown District High School on Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halton Regional Police are looking for a male youth after a student was injured in a “targeted” assault in Georgetown on Thursday.

In a tweet shortly after 3:20 p.m., police said that Georgetown District High School, in the area of Guelph Street and Maple Avenue, had been placed into lockdown due to the incident.

There was a heavy police presence reported in the area and three other schools were placed in hold and secure, but that was later lifted.

Read more: Daylight stabbing reportedly injures employee at north Toronto business

The lockdown at Georgetown District High School was also later lifted, with police saying the suspect was no longer believed to be at the school.

Trending Now

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they transported a patient to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have identified the suspect and said they are “actively looking to locate him.”

“We do believe this to be a targeted incident,” police added.

There is no word on the nature of the victim’s injuries.

CrimeHalton Regional Policehalton policeGeorgetownGeorgetown crimegeorgetown district high schoolgeorgetown student assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers