Canada

Police board appoints Peter Moreira as new Durham Regional Police chief

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:07 pm
New Durham Police Chief Designate Peter Moreira View image in full screen
Durham's Police board has appointed its next Police Chief. Frazer Snowdon
After years of searching, Durham’s Police Services Board has appointed a Toronto police staff superintendant as the next police chief.

Peter Moreira is set to fill in the top role of Durham’s Police force.

Chief Designate Moreira will replace Chief Todd Rollauer, who is retiring.

Read more: Todd Rollauer to become interim Durham Regional Police chief

Board Chair Shaun Collier says after an extensive search, they believe Moriera’s experience will bring value to the position.

“He’s an exemplary police leader, and his experience and skillset reflect precisely the competencies the Board prioritized in its next Chief of Police,” said Collier in a media release.

The role was left vacant when former police chief Paul Martin retired back in 2020. The police services board then began the search process, even bringing on a firm specifically focused on finding the best candidate for the job.

Click to play video: 'Durham police chief retires after 30 years'
Durham police chief retires after 30 years

Formerly the deputy chief, Rollauer became interim chief on Sept. 12, 2020.

Now after months of searching — a new top cop has been found.

“Over his 30-year career, Chief Designate Moreira has earned high levels of trust and respect among members at all levels of the Toronto Police Service and across that City’s diverse communities, and we know that he will serve Durham Region, and support the DRPS membership, with passion, professionalism, and commitment,” said Collier.

The process also consisted of a comprehensive community and member consultation process. From there, officials identified four desired characteristics, which were; courageous, transformative leadership, emotional intelligence and commitment to positive community engagement.

The board also enlisted the help of two well-respected leaders in the police community, Eric Jolliffe, former chief of York Regional Police; and former Winnipeg police chief Devon Clunis.

Chief Rollauer will officially hand over the reins for the top job on March 24 at a change of command ceremony.

