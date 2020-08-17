Todd Rollauer to become interim Durham Regional Police chief

Send this page to someone via email

The Durham Regional Police Services Board says Deputy Chief Todd Rollauer has been appointed as the force’s interim chief of police.

Rollauer is set to take on the role effective Sept. 12.

Last month, Chief Paul Martin announced his intention to retire in September.

Rollauer began working with Durham police in 1987 as a cadet and has worked at senior levels since 2010, according to a statement from the services board.

He was promoted to inspector that year and was appointed deputy chief in 2018.

“It is an honour to accept this appointment and to serve our community as interim chief of police,” Rollauer said.

“The women and men of the DRPS are second to none and I am privileged to be chosen to lead them in this capacity.”

The statement said the selection process for choosing a new chief will begin in the coming months, though Rollauer said he is “unable to make the long term commitment to the chief of police position” and will not be considered.

