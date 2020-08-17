Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Todd Rollauer to become interim Durham Regional Police chief

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Deputy Chief Todd Rollauer is seen in a handout photo.
Deputy Chief Todd Rollauer is seen in a handout photo. Handout / Durham Police

The Durham Regional Police Services Board says Deputy Chief Todd Rollauer has been appointed as the force’s interim chief of police.

Rollauer is set to take on the role effective Sept. 12.

Last month, Chief Paul Martin announced his intention to retire in September.

Rollauer began working with Durham police in 1987 as a cadet and has worked at senior levels since 2010, according to a statement from the services board.

Read more: Durham Regional Police chief set to retire in September

He was promoted to inspector that year and was appointed deputy chief in 2018.

“It is an honour to accept this appointment and to serve our community as interim chief of police,” Rollauer said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The women and men of the DRPS are second to none and I am privileged to be chosen to lead them in this capacity.”

The statement said the selection process for choosing a new chief will begin in the coming months, though Rollauer said he is “unable to make the long term commitment to the chief of police position” and will not be considered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
durham regionDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceDurham Regional Police Services BoardTodd RollauerDurham police interim chief
Flyers
More weekly flyers