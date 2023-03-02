Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Call about suspicious person prompts hold and secure at 5 Guelph schools: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 2, 2023 3:49 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Guelph Police Service is looking for a suspicious man that prompted several schools to be placed in a hold and secure.

Officers went to an area near Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday for reports of a person with a weapon.

Investigators says the person is described as a man in his 60s, tall and thin, wearing a grey waist-length winter coat and grey wool toque.

Trending Now

They say security measures were implemented at five nearby schools.

Read more: OPP seek suspicious person after youth was followed to school in Fergus

Investigators say a search of the area did not turn up anyone fitting the description.

They say a further investigation revealed that the man may have been carrying a toy or replica gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7283 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Guelph NewsweaponGuelph Police Servicehold and secureSuspicious PersonGuelph schoolssuspicious male
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

