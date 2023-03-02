Two charged after separate collisions involving stolen vehicles near Perth, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Investigations into two separate collisions have ended in charges for two people from Quebec.

Ontario Provincial Police say just before 6:30 a.m. on March 1, officers attended a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township near Perth.

Later, police attended a collision on Cemetery Side Road in Beckwith Township.

While investigating the collisions, officers found that both vehicles had been reported stolen.

Read more: OPP seek truck owner in case of abandoned dog

Jason Schulze, 18, and a 15-year-old, both from Montreal, Que., were arrested and charged with the dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a police officer and possessing an automobile master key.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say both accused were further charged with failing to remain, in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, and the 15-year-old was also charged with driving without a licence.

Schulze is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on April 24.