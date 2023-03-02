Menu

Crime

Two charged after separate collisions involving stolen vehicles near Perth, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:45 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Investigations into two separate collisions have ended in charges for two people from Quebec.

Ontario Provincial Police say just before 6:30 a.m. on March 1, officers attended a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township near Perth.

Later, police attended a collision on Cemetery Side Road in Beckwith Township.

While investigating the collisions, officers found that both vehicles had been reported stolen.

Jason Schulze, 18, and a 15-year-old, both from Montreal, Que., were arrested and charged with the dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a police officer and possessing an automobile master key.

Police say both accused were further charged with failing to remain, in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, and the 15-year-old was also charged with driving without a licence.

Schulze is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on April 24.

