Two charged after separate collisions involving stolen vehicles near Perth, Ont.

Investigations into two separate collisions have ended in charges for two people from Quebec.
Ontario Provincial Police say just before 6:30 a.m. on March 1, officers attended a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township near Perth.
Later, police attended a collision on Cemetery Side Road in Beckwith Township.
While investigating the collisions, officers found that both vehicles had been reported stolen.
Jason Schulze, 18, and a 15-year-old, both from Montreal, Que., were arrested and charged with the dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a police officer and possessing an automobile master key.
Police say both accused were further charged with failing to remain, in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, and the 15-year-old was also charged with driving without a licence.
Schulze is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on April 24.
