New surveillance video, $15K reward offered in probe of Niagara Falls bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara Falls, Ont., bank that was the victim of a late February armed robbery revealed new surveillance footage of suspects on Thursday and offered up a reward for tips.

Niagara police edited the security cam footage from the Meridian Credit Union at Portage Road and Morrison Street to show a timeline of the incident around 7 p.m. on Feb. 23.

“Two suspects entered the bank, one suspect brandished a handgun to six employees who were inside the branch at the time,” Const. Barry Ravenek explained in the video.

“The suspects fled the scene in the Dodge Caravan with an undisclosed amount.”

Read more: 2 suspects sought following bank robbery in Niagara Falls

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects made off with the cash in a white Dodge Caravan, seen on camera.

One man is believed to be in his 50s and six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a black mask and jacket, black gloves and black shoes. He had dark grey pants.

View image in full screen Police are seeking a pair of suspects who took money at gunpoint from the Meridian Credit Union on Portage Road in Niagara Falls, Ont. Niagara Regional Police

The other suspect is likely in his 30s and five feet nine inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black mask, black gloves and black pants.

His grey hooded sweatshirt had a “BARRIE” logo with a maple leaf on the left chest.

There were no injuries in the robbery.

Meridian is offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.