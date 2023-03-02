2 arrested for gunpoint robbery in Cobourg: police

See more sharing options

Two Cobourg, Ont., residents face robbery charges following an incident involving a firearm on Wednesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers responded to report of a gunpoint robbery in the town. No details were provided on the incident.

Police say investigators determined a vehicle involved in the incident and later located it travelling westbound on University Avenue.

Officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and located three people inside the vehicle. One person was arrested. Police say the other two occupants were determined not to be involved in the robbery incident.

Police later identified and arrested a second suspect without incident.

Thomas Davidson, 36, and Jeremy Lagrois, 42, both of Cobourg, were each charged with robbery using a firearm.

They were held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.