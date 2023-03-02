Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested for gunpoint robbery in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 12:57 pm
Cobourg Police Service conducted a high-risk traffic stop following a reported gunpoint robbery on March 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service conducted a high-risk traffic stop following a reported gunpoint robbery on March 1, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Cobourg, Ont., residents face robbery charges following an incident involving a firearm on Wednesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers responded to report of a gunpoint robbery in the town. No details were provided on the incident.

Police say investigators determined a vehicle involved in the incident and later located it travelling westbound on University Avenue.

Read more: Cocaine seized, 2 arrested as part of drug investigation by Port Hope and Cobourg police

Officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and located three people inside the vehicle. One person was arrested. Police say the other two occupants were determined not to be involved in the robbery incident.

Trending Now

Police later identified and arrested a second suspect without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas Davidson, 36, and Jeremy Lagrois, 42, both of Cobourg, were each charged with robbery using a firearm.

They were held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

RobberyArmed RobberyFirearmCobourg Police ServiceCobourg crimeHigh-risk TakedownCobourg robberygunpoint robberyHigh Risk Traffic Stop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers