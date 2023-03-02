Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man facing charges after being seen on King Street East with pellet gun

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 1:07 pm
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police arrested a 29 year-old Hamilton man allegedly seen walking down King Street East with a weapon. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following reports Wednesday morning of an individual walking on King Street East with a handgun.

The incident forced a downtown courthouse to close around 10:30 a.m. as a precaution.

“A witness in the area observed a black handgun fall out the pocket of a male onto the ground, then observed the male pick the firearm up concealing it in his jacket,” police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said in an email.

Read more: Hamilton man dead after struck by pickup truck in Thorold

Police say they arrested the 29-year-old near a small encampment around Gore Park after officers found he had a pellet gun and a quantity of opioids.

Trending Now

The accused is facing four charges including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Couple breaks Guinness World Record for longest underwater kiss'
Couple breaks Guinness World Record for longest underwater kiss
HamiltonFentanylHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHandgunweapons chargesdowntown Hamiltonking street eastOpiodsConcealed WeaponGore Parkhamilton courthouse shut down
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers