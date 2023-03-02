Hamilton man facing charges after being seen on King Street East with pellet gun

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following reports Wednesday morning of an individual walking on King Street East with a handgun.
The incident forced a downtown courthouse to close around 10:30 a.m. as a precaution.
“A witness in the area observed a black handgun fall out the pocket of a male onto the ground, then observed the male pick the firearm up concealing it in his jacket,” police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said in an email.
Police say they arrested the 29-year-old near a small encampment around Gore Park after officers found he had a pellet gun and a quantity of opioids.
The accused is facing four charges including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of fentanyl.
