Traffic

Hamilton man dead after struck by pickup truck in Thorold

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 9:05 am
Niagara Regional Police say a pedestrian killed in a collision in Thorold, Ont. Mar. 1, 2023 was a Hamilton man. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a pedestrian killed in a collision in Thorold, Ont. Mar. 1, 2023 was a Hamilton man. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 30-year-old man from Hamilton is dead after police say he was struck by a pickup truck in Thorold, Ont.

Niagara police say the pedestrian was struck around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 20, between Princess Street and Egerter Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after being treated for a brief time by paramedics.

Investigators say the vehicle involved was a white 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Welland.

The incident shut down Highway 20 for several hours overnight amid an investigation but reopened early Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

