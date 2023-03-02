Menu

Canada

Last captive walruses in Canada moved to new SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 11:05 am
Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada's three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium **MANDATORY CREDIT** . View image in full screen
Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada's three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium **MANDATORY CREDIT** . RJB
Canada’s three remaining captive walruses have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld says it has acquired Marineland’s last two walruses and a third from the Quebec Aquarium.

The aquarium in Quebec City says Boris and Marineland’s Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Read more: Marineland to move last two walruses out of facility, settles suit with ex-trainer

The Quebec Aquarium says the move went well and that one of their trainers will remain with Boris as he adapts to the new home.

SeaWorld says its massive new indoor park in Abu Dhabi will be built on five levels and be the first of its kind in the region.

Marineland did not respond to a request for comment.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

