Sports

Garden City forces deciding game in high school hockey city championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 9:07 pm
The Winnipeg High School Hockey League crown will come down to a one-game, winner-take-all contest.

The Garden City Gophers temporarily thwarted a potential three-peat as they defeated the two-time defending champion St. Paul’s Crusaders in game 2 of the city championship series 5-2 on Wednesday at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

The best-of-three division one final is now tied at one game apiece.

Read more: St. Paul’s Crusaders strike first in high school hockey championship series

The contest was all square at one in the second period until the Gophers reeled off three straight goals. The Crusaders pulled within two with less than two minutes left with the goalie pulled, but Garden City scored into the empty net in the final minute to secure the game 2 win.

Owen Lourenco recorded a hat trick for the Gophers and also chipped in with one assist. Colson Smith and Lucas Desousa scored the other markers for Garden City.

Dario Macchia had a second straight two-goal game in the final as he scored both Crusaders goals in the loss.

The Cru outshot the Gophers 32-18.

Read more: St. Paul’s Crusaders capture city high school hockey championship

The deciding game 3 of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 pm again at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

Garden City is attempting to win the school’s first ever hockey championship, while the Crusaders have won four of the last five titles.

Winnipeg SportsAmateurHigh School SportsWHSHLAmateur sportsSt. Paul's CrusadersWinnipeg High School Hockey LeagueGarden City Gophers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

