Man charged for allegedly assaulting parking officer in Toronto, police say

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly charged a parking officer in Toronto.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of York Street and Wellington Street on Feb. 27 just before midday for reports of an assault.
A parking officer issued a man with a violation for illegally parking on York Street, police said. The man then allegedly assaulted the officer.
On the same day, police arrested 41-year-old Nisanthan Sathiabal.
He has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, according to police.
