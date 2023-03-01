Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Waterloo police charge youth following child pornography investigation

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 7:56 pm
Waterloo police arrested a youth in connection with a child porn investigation. View image in full screen
Waterloo police arrested a youth in connection with a child porn investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A three-month investigation into child pornography has resulted in charges against a youth.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were notified by the National Child Exploitation Centre in December of 2022 about a report of someone in the region possessing child pornography and making it available to others.

They say their Internet Child Exploitation Centre commenced its own investigation.

On Wednesday, Waterloo police arrested the youth from North Dumfries Township.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

