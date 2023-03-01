Waterloo police charge youth following child pornography investigation

See more sharing options

A three-month investigation into child pornography has resulted in charges against a youth.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were notified by the National Child Exploitation Centre in December of 2022 about a report of someone in the region possessing child pornography and making it available to others.

They say their Internet Child Exploitation Centre commenced its own investigation.

On Wednesday, Waterloo police arrested the youth from North Dumfries Township.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.