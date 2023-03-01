Arrest warrant issued for former Lethbridge psychiatrist accused of sexual assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A countrywide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting a patient while practising in Lethbridge 40 years ago.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, Duane Bevans of Provo, Utah was charged after allegedly sexually abusing a patient who had been staying in his family home while receiving treatment between 1981 and 1983.

LPS said it took carriage of the historic case in 2020 after the alleged victim came forward.

Investigators determined Bevans, now 77, was 36 at the time the alleged assaults began, while the victim was 21.

There are no provisions for extradition within the warrant for his arrest, as the decision to extradite an individual facing criminal charges living outside of Canada lies with the courts, not police.

Police said Bevans will be arrested if he attempts to enter Canada.

LPS told Global News it has not obtained a photo of Bevans.