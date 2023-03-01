Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Coquitlam RCMP vehicle rammed during botched break-in, suspects at large

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 5:25 pm
Coquitlam RCMP are looking for two people who were in a grey Toyota Tacoma accused of ramming a police vehicle during an interrupted break-in on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP are looking for two people who were in a grey Toyota Tacoma accused of ramming a police vehicle during an interrupted break-in on Tuesday. Coquitlam RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Coquitlam RCMP is on the hunt for a pair of suspects accused of ramming a marked police vehicle during an interrupted break-and-enter.

The incident happened at a Shell gas station at 2315 Pit River Road in Port Coquitlam around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Mounties said in a media release.

Read more: Burnaby, B.C. man crashes into police, charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts

According to police, a patrol officer spotted one of the suspects leaving the store with items in hand.

When the suspect saw the officer, he got into a waiting newer-model, grey Toyota Tacoma, which proceeded to ram the police vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP ask for video from public after violent crime spree'
Coquitlam RCMP ask for video from public after violent crime spree

The officer was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspects are described as male, and wearing dark clothing and masks.

Read more: Two suspects at large after crime spree snarls Highway 1 traffic in Tri-Cities: RCMP

Police are also looking for the pickup truck, which they said suffered significant front-end damage, and was last seen heading west on Pitt River Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area of Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

CrimeHit and RunBreak And EnterBreak InCoquitlam RCMPCoquitlam crimemetro vancouver crimerammedPolice Vehicle Rammedcoquitlam rcmp rammedrcmp rammed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers