Coquitlam RCMP vehicle rammed during botched break-in, suspects at large

Coquitlam RCMP is on the hunt for a pair of suspects accused of ramming a marked police vehicle during an interrupted break-and-enter.

The incident happened at a Shell gas station at 2315 Pit River Road in Port Coquitlam around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Mounties said in a media release.

According to police, a patrol officer spotted one of the suspects leaving the store with items in hand.

When the suspect saw the officer, he got into a waiting newer-model, grey Toyota Tacoma, which proceeded to ram the police vehicle.

The officer was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as male, and wearing dark clothing and masks.

Police are also looking for the pickup truck, which they said suffered significant front-end damage, and was last seen heading west on Pitt River Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area of Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.