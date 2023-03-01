Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

B.C. weather: Snowfall warnings issued for coastal regions, Coquihalla Highway

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 3:23 pm
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas walk along Robson Street as snow falls in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. View image in full screen
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas walk along Robson Street as snow falls in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More snowfall for B.C.’s South Coast is expected to hit the region, spurring warnings and statements from Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Whistler, Squamish, Fraser Valley, Coquihalla Highway, Nicola, Howe Sound, North Coast, Central Coast and Fraser Canyon regions.

Snow impacts parts of Vancouver Island

A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver for snowfall.

“Mostly dry conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon as daytime highs reach 3 C,” said Global BC Meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

“Showers or wet flurries will develop this evening and become heavier and more consistent late evening and overnight. As temperatures drop to 2 C for much of lower elevation Metro Vancouver, most areas will experience rain or a rain-snow mix leading to no accumulations.

“Meanwhile, regions above 200 meters could cool off to 0 to -1 C overnight bringing the potential for snowfall accumulations by Thursday morning. The amount of snow will vary significantly depending on the temperature overnight.”

Read more: Snow forces school closures, affects transit in B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday

For the snowfall warnings, most regions are forecast to receive 15 to 30 cm of snow.

“A Pacific frontal system is moving in from the north,” Environment Canada said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Drivers are being warned to adjust their driving to suit changing road conditions.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Environment CanadaBC weatherBCMetro VancouverBC snowBC snowfallLower Mainland snowsnow warnings
