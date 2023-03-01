Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary woman seeking ‘narrow, individual exemption’ over Alberta opioid restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Opioid-dependent patients worry changes to Alberta’s prescription methods will be harmful'
Opioid-dependent patients worry changes to Alberta’s prescription methods will be harmful
A new provincial government strategy intended to fight addiction could backfire, according to patients and physicians. The Alberta plan takes effect at the end of October and harm reduction advocates say the changes could cause people to be more at risk for opioid poisoning. Jill Croteau explains – Oct 17, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A lawyer for a Calgary woman suing the Alberta government over regulations that would prevent her from taking a potent opioid three times a day says his client needs a narrow, individual exemption.

Ophelia Black, 21, was diagnosed with severe opioid use disorder after she became dependent on the drugs as a teen.

Read more: Woman suing Alberta government over rules around opioid hydromorphone

Black’s lawsuit says she currently follows a treatment regimen that allows her to effectively manage her condition and prevents her from using street-sourced opioids.

But the province’s new standards require service providers to refrain from prescribing opioids for at-home use unless approved by a medical director.

Trending Now

Read more: Opioid-dependent patients worry changes to Alberta’s prescription methods will be harmful

Story continues below advertisement

Her lawyer, Avnish Nanda, is arguing for an emergency injunction that would allow her to continue with her prescription while the lawsuit is being decided in the courts.

He says that without it, she may be forced to buy drugs on the streets to avoid withdrawal.

Click to play video: 'Kingston area health unit wants long acting drug banned'
Kingston area health unit wants long acting drug banned
Alberta Justicehydromorphoneaddiction treatmentAlberta lawCourt of King's BenchOpioid treatmentalberta lawsuitOphelia Blacksevere opioid use disorder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers