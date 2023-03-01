Fire at Old East Village apartment building deemed suspicious by London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

A late-night fire Tuesday at a three-storey apartment building in London’s Old East Village has been deemed suspicious by police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 753 Dundas St., near English Street, around 11 p.m. for a report of a working fire in a unit in the building’s basement.

Few details have been provided, however firefighters managed to get the blaze under control about four minutes after arriving on scene.

Police say the apartment fire has since been deemed suspicious, and say members of their street crime unit are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported, and damage has been estimated at around $70,000, police said.