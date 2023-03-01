Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at Old East Village apartment building deemed suspicious by London, Ont. police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 1, 2023 3:21 pm
753 Dundas St. in London, Ont. in October 2022. View image in full screen
753 Dundas St. in London, Ont. in October 2022. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A late-night fire Tuesday at a three-storey apartment building in London’s Old East Village has been deemed suspicious by police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 753 Dundas St., near English Street, around 11 p.m. for a report of a working fire in a unit in the building’s basement.

Few details have been provided, however firefighters managed to get the blaze under control about four minutes after arriving on scene.

Trending Now

Read more: Man suffers serious injuries in downtown London, Ont. stabbing

Police say the apartment fire has since been deemed suspicious, and say members of their street crime unit are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported, and damage has been estimated at around $70,000, police said.

Advertisement
London PoliceLondon Police ServiceSuspicious FireLondon Fire DepartmentLondon FireDundas StreetOLd East VillagelfdLondon Ontario police753 dundas streetold east village fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers