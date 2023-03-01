Man charged after person assaulted, falls onto tracks at Toronto subway station: police

See more sharing options

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault at a Toronto subway station, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 19 at 4:15 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at the Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

Police said the victim was allegedly assualted by the suspect and fell onto the tracks.

Officers said on Feb. 26, 42-year-old Terrance Hili from Toronto surrendered to police.

He has been charged with assault, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with probation.

Police said he appeared in court on Feb. 26.