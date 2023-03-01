Menu

Comments

Crime

Man charged after person assaulted, falls onto tracks at Toronto subway station: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 2:10 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault at a Toronto subway station, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 19 at 4:15 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at the Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

Police said the victim was allegedly assualted by the suspect and fell onto the tracks.

Read more: ‘Violent’ man wanted after victim assaulted, falls onto tracks at Toronto subway station: police

Officers said on Feb. 26, 42-year-old Terrance Hili from Toronto surrendered to police.

He has been charged with assault, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with probation.

Police said he appeared in court on Feb. 26.

