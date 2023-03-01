B.C. inks $27-billion health deal with federal government

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government has agreed in principle to a $27.47-billion deal for health-care funding with the federal government.

The agreement is the first step to completing a $196-billion, 10-year health-care funding proposal that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made with Canada’s premiers last month.

Trudeau was Langley, B.C., on Wednesday for a series of events, including a joint news conference with B.C. Premier David Eby and federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough.

Trudeau is also expected to meet with nursing students, trade workers and apprentices.

B.C. was one of the last provinces that has yet to sign a new health-care funding deal with the federal government.

Earlier in the day, Saskatchewan became the latest province to sign a new funding deal with Ottawa to accelerate new measures aiming to improve primary health care, surgeries and mental health and addictions services.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s NDP government released its 2023-24 budget which contained, among other health-care measures, $1 billion in new spending for mental health and addiction services.

