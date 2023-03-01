Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cops warn of crypto scam after Winnipegger loses $168,000

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 1:09 pm
Bitcon View image in full screen
The bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are warning Winnipeggers about investing in cryptocurrency after a local resident was scammed out of the equivalent of $168,000 in bitcoin.

Winnipeg police say they began investigating in October 2022, after they were told the victim had purchased bitcoin over three months and was told to invest it, ostensibly to make more money.

Read more: Manitoba suspends new cryptocurrency operations, citing high energy demand

That “investment,” however, was a scam in which the victim’s funds were transferred overseas and changed to another form of cryptocurrency.

Trending Now

Police said their cyber unit has been able to recover most of the money — $155,000 worth — and return it to the victim, but are urging Winnipeggers to make sure they’re dealing with reputable entities before following through with any online financial transactions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police Financial Crimes Unit sheds light on crypto scams'
Winnipeg police Financial Crimes Unit sheds light on crypto scams
Winnipeg policeFraudWinnipeg Police ServiceScambitcoinInvestmentcryptocurrencyInvestingcryptoBitcoin scamCrypto scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers