‘Game back on’: Manitoba party leaders talk priorities with legislature back in session

The Manitoba legislature adjourned in December, but was back in session Wednesday afternoon, and provincial leaders say they’re ready for an important few months leading up to October’s election.

“It’s game back on,” Premier Heather Stefanson told Global News.

Stefanson said she and the Progressive Conservative party are gearing up for next Tuesday’s budget announcement — something she says isn’t going to include many surprises for constituents.

“It’s not going to be shocking to Manitobans, because it’s what we’ve been doing all the way along — making life more affordable for Manitobans, while also investing in healthcare, education and social services.”

As for the election — which will be Stefanson’s first as incumbent premier — she said her team is looking ahead to October.

“We are getting ready, absolutely. We are on the ground, we’re out listening to Manitobans. We will continue to get out and meet with organizations out in the community,” she said.

“We’re listening to Manitobans. We’re taking action, we’re getting things done and we’ll continue to do that.”

Opposition Leader Wab Kinew of the Manitoba NDP said an election year is an opportunity for Manitobans who want to see change in the province.

“I think there’s a lot of Manitobans out there who are feeling like they want a change in government this year, so our team, as the Manitoba NDP, is going to be working very hard on the number one issues like health care and making life more affordable,” he said.

“We need to work together if we want a better provincial government here in Manitoba.”

Kinew said health care needs to be the priority in the province’s budget, and suggested the PCs have been scrambling to fix the problem, without much success.

“We all have a story, whether it’s a direct personal experience or maybe a neighbour out there, a relative … somebody who’s been waiting to get health care, waiting in an emergency room, waiting for a surgery or a test.

“The one thing they haven’t been able to do is get a handle on the health care situation. We’re listening to the doctors, the nurses, the healthcare professionals here in Manitoba and putting together a strong plan to fix health care.”

The NDP is ready for October’s election, he said, as are voters looking for change.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said for his party, fixing healthcare struggles are a main focus — when it comes to staffing issues among doctors and nurses, but also those in supporting roles.

“We need to increase the number of people in the system,” he said.

“There are a whole bunch of people who work in labs in healthcare and rural paramedics who haven’t had a contract in five years, so that would be a major priority.”

Lamont said there are many in the industry who have outstanding agreements, and if they were settled, that would help keep them in Manitoba’s healthcare system.

Spending by the Stefanson government, he said, is also a concern.

“I think the PCs are going to keep shooting cash out of T-shirt cannons as if there’s an endless supply of it.

“Basically, they’re putting out fires that they set, which is not a great place to be.”

Lamont said the Liberals are in the process of nominating candidates and working on policy for October’s election.