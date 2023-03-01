Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after man found dead in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Guelph man has been charged with murder after another individual was found dead on Tuesday.

Officers found a 68-year-old man dead after a family dispute was reported in the south end of Guelph just after 3 p.m.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man at the scene and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police say they have notified members of the family and authorities believe there is no risk to public safety.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday. Police continue to investigate.