Crime

Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after man found dead in Guelph, Ont.

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:30 am
A 32-year-old Guelph man faces a murder charge following a family dispute at a home in the south end of the city. Investigators believe there is no risk to public safety. View image in full screen
A 32-year-old Guelph man faces a murder charge following a family dispute at a home in the south end of the city. Investigators believe there is no risk to public safety. Guelph police
Police say a Guelph man has been charged with murder after another individual was found dead on Tuesday.

Officers found a 68-year-old man dead after a family dispute was reported in the south end of Guelph just after 3 p.m.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man at the scene and charged him with second-degree murder.

Read more: Guelph man charged with 2nd-degree murder, police say

 

Police say they have notified members of the family and authorities believe there is no risk to public safety.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday. Police continue to investigate.

MurderGuelph NewsSecond Degree MurderGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph MurderGuelph second degree murderguelph man murder

