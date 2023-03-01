Suspended driver found with cocaine during traffic stop east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Hastings Highlands, Ont., man faces drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop just east of Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:45 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Televison Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police learned the driver is currently suspended from driving. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, cash, weigh scales, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia, police say.

Brandon Liakakos, 35, of Hastings Highlands, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, operating a vehicle without insurance and a validated permit, driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 5, OPP said.