Crime

Suspended driver found with cocaine during traffic stop east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 9:22 am
Peterborough County OPP seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop just east of Peterborough on Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop just east of Peterborough on Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A Hastings Highlands, Ont., man faces drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop just east of Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:45 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Televison Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: OPP say 26 people charged after 13 month organized crime investigation

Police learned the driver is currently suspended from driving. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, cash, weigh scales, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia, police say.

Trending Now

Brandon Liakakos, 35, of Hastings Highlands, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, operating a vehicle without insurance and a validated permit, driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 5, OPP said.

CocaineDrug TraffickingPeterborough County OPPsuspended driverTelevision Road
