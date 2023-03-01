Feedback sought for Summerland Rodeo Grounds master plan

The Summerland Rodeo Grounds have been a topic of interest in recent months, as Summerland city council looks to take the next step and provide a long-term vision for the property.

With the second round of feedback underway for the master plan, residents are being asked to come forward and share their thoughts on what they’re hoping to see.

“I want to hear what people think about the elements that are being looked at to include,” said Summerland councillor Janet Peake. “Are these elements that they see in a mix working well? Are we looking at the right parts of the property to be used for certain things?”

Project consultants developed two concept designs for the open house. Consultants will then compile results from the engagement to develop one recommended concept with its associated costs.

“It’s going to be probably a 15 to 20 year plan. So you can only afford to do certain parts of it and then, of course, there are some nuts and bolts things. If you’ve got a septic system, you have to do those things first. So we’ll be doing it in stages,” Peake said.

The 74-acre property features two riding rings, animal stalls, a clubhouse and large open spaces. As it’s known for its equine activities, horseback riders hope the grounds will stay that way.

“We want to keep the rodeo grounds ‘horsey’ because it’s kind of the only thing that we have in this town for horses, especially being young and we both have horses,” said Summerland resident Ella Harbour.

“We are in a unique spot here with horses and with our area. We don’t have anything on either side of us in the South Okanagan in Summerland,” said resident Melissa Reimche.

“If we had a great facility, we could bring in riders from all over. There’s a big push right now in the horse industry. We’re looking for places like B.C. summer games.”

The updated plans for the property reveal that residents may no longer be able to utilize the space for the Summerland Bluegrass Festival. This has become a concern among the festival association.

“The stands are going to be only one third used and then there’s no place even for people to stick up lawn chairs because there are six or 700 people,” said Jake Bransfield.

Even if community members did not make the open house Tuesday night, feedback options are available online through the district’s website until March 15.