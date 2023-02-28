Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. budget: Province becomes first in Canada to offer free prescription contraception

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 5:44 pm
Starting April 1, B.C. residents will no longer have to pay for prescription contraception. View image in full screen
Starting April 1, B.C. residents will no longer have to pay for prescription contraception. Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the release of the provincial budget on Tuesday, B.C. will become the first province in Canada to make prescription contraception free for all residents.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said free prescription contraception will be available for women and transgender and non-binary people starting April 1.

It will cover prescription birth control products, copper IUDs and Plan B emergency contraceptives.

Read more: B.C. budget: Renters’ rebate, welfare boost, expanded tax credits among affordability measures

Read next: Alberta splits wildlife management into hunting, fishing and everything else

“We know cost varies, but it really adds up for someone who pays $25 a month for birth control pills,” Conroy said in her speech to the B.C. legislature.

Trending Now

“Mr. Speaker, as a mom of two daughters and five granddaughters, I know the effect this is going to have on people’s lives in our province.”

Story continues below advertisement

She estimated the measure will add up to about $300 a year in savings, and as much as $10,000 over a person’s lifetime.

“This is a win for health and it’s a win for gender equity in our province. And it’s about time. The days of passing down these costs to women, trans and non-binary people are coming to an end,” Conroy said.

The program is anticipated to cost $119 million over three years.

BC BudgetIUDBC Budget 2023free contraceptionfree contraception BCBC birth controlBC budget contraceptionBC free contraceptionFree birth control BCFree IUD
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers