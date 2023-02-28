B.C. budget: Province becomes first in Canada to offer free prescription contraception

Send this page to someone via email

With the release of the provincial budget on Tuesday, B.C. will become the first province in Canada to make prescription contraception free for all residents.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said free prescription contraception will be available for women and transgender and non-binary people starting April 1.

It will cover prescription birth control products, copper IUDs and Plan B emergency contraceptives.

“We know cost varies, but it really adds up for someone who pays $25 a month for birth control pills,” Conroy said in her speech to the B.C. legislature.

“Mr. Speaker, as a mom of two daughters and five granddaughters, I know the effect this is going to have on people’s lives in our province.”

She estimated the measure will add up to about $300 a year in savings, and as much as $10,000 over a person’s lifetime.

“This is a win for health and it’s a win for gender equity in our province. And it’s about time. The days of passing down these costs to women, trans and non-binary people are coming to an end,” Conroy said.

The program is anticipated to cost $119 million over three years.